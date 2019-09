عمران عباس ایک بار پھر 100 پُرکشش مردوں کیلئے نامزد

View this post on Instagram

After being the only one from Pakistan selected in final list list of Tccandler 'most goodlooking men" 2018 .Once again representing Pakistan in the nominees of the same list. Vote for the final list. Repost by @reposta.app_ ——— IMRAN ABBAS 🇵🇰 Official Nominee for The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019. Please Visit https://youtu.be/9hFWp0-jrgs to Nominate your Favorites for The 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019. #tccandler #independentcritics #100mostbeautifulfaces2019 #100mosthandsomefaces2019 -- #imranabbas #actor #singer #model #pakistan