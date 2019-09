وینا ملک بھی خواتین کو درپیش مہلک بیماری میں مبتلا

View this post on Instagram

Veena malik had a successful surgery last night, we pray Allah to give her health and long life. Veena malik share about her operation "With the grace of Almighty Allah, I had a successful fibroadenoma removal surgery at the South City Hospital, Karachi. I am indebted to all the love and prayers said and expressed by my people. It was a successful surgery supervised by Dr Kausar. I am very grateful for her kind assistance at every point of the operation. I would take this moment to stress the fact that breast care is REAL be it breast cancer or any other breast disease. Women must take care of themselves. And it shouldn't be considered a taboo. May Allah give us a life full of health and Iman." #veenamalik #fibroadenoma #breastcancer #breastcancerawareness #actress #hospital #karachi #sick #surgery #operation