صبا قمر نے کامیڈی فلم ’کلبھوشن جادیو‘ میں کام کرنے سے متعلق خاموشی توڑ دی

It’s always so funny to know that behind my back I have signed another film that even I am not aware of! 😂

Honestly If i do a film I will tell all of you myself that’s what i am here for. I am only doing Kamli for now, so stop posting fake news for the sake of ratings only! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JzRtCGUuFc

— Saba Qamar (@s_qamarzaman) September 15, 2019