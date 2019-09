قصور میں بچوں سے زیادتی پر شوبز فنکاروں میں بھی غم و غصہ

Notice?! Kasur is not new to this. If he had taken Notice before perhaps this would not have happened. Sickened 2 the soul…No words. None.

For God's sake! Take Notice of the kids left also! The abused ones who never got justice & those who live in constant fear of being abused https://t.co/BC7E5RMAyd

— Nadia Jamil (@NJLahori) September 18, 2019