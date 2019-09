وائٹ ہاؤس کے قریب فائرنگ سے ایک شخص ہلاک، 5 زخمی

ALERT: @DCPoliceDept say lookout in shooting that killed one, injured 5 others in Columbia Heights Thursday night is light colored Nissan sedan unknown tag# occupied by 2 males armed with AK style rifle, last seen in the rear of 1300 block of Columbia Rd NW DC. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/NRihWFu5nG

— Jay Korff (@ABC7Jay) September 20, 2019