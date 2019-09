شہزادہ ولیم اور شہزادی میڈلٹن 14 اکبوتر کو پاکستان پہنچیں گے، شاہی محل کا اعلان

🇵🇰 The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend a special event at the Aga Khan Centre on 2nd October, hosted by His Highness The Aga Khan.

The event falls ahead of TRH’s official visit to Pakistan, which will take place between 14th – 18th October. pic.twitter.com/fc0ZyuyLKs

— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2019