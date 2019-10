کشمیر سے متعلق بیان نہ دینے پر رابی پیرزادہ نے مہوش حیات کو آڑے ہاتھوں لے لیا

View this post on Instagram

No doubt mahwish is much better than me,my parents won’t allow me to do item song like BILLI or have friendships with important people.I m far behind her in experience.But I couldn’t imagine anybody in Pakistan refusing to talk about kashmir under any circumstances.#kashmirkibeti And i have seen her before m after surgeries pics, she looks pretty after that, n yes true I don’t have enough money for making my lips or face better. I would rather help someone than wasting on spoiling what Allah Has made. @siasatpk