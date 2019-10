مہوش حیات لڑکیوں کے حقوق کی خیر سگالی سفیر مقرر

Delighted 2be appointed by the Ministry of Human Rights as Goodwill Ambassador 4 the rights of the girl child. This is something close to me & I look forward to actively raising awareness of the issues to be addressed. Lets give girls the better future they deserve @mohrpakistan pic.twitter.com/8mfApONGEW

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) October 10, 2019