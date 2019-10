شام میں ترک فوج کی کارروائی میں خاتون سیاست دان سمیت 9 شہری ہلاک

According to Kurdish sources and SDC statement, Hervin Khalaf, the general secretary of "Syria's Future Party" was executed by Turkish-backed forces earlier today after she was ambushed on the M4 highway while she was heading to Raqqa from Qamishlo.

