مہوش حیات بچیوں سے مشقت کے خلاف میدان میں آگئیں

Every child deserves a proper upbringing. They should be at school getting educated not having to work. Let’s make sure we don't take away their precious childhoods. These young minds have to be nurtured as they’re the future of Pakistan ! 🇵🇰

October 13, 2019