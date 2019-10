گہری رنگت کی وجہ سے مجھے تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا گیا، آمنہ الیاس

View this post on Instagram

Throwing it back because this message is still so relevant! When I started modelling, I was criticised for my color and because of that, I had to work extra hard to prove that my darkness doesn’t mean I’m ugly. Today I want to say something to the dark skinned girl reading this, you are not ugly. You are beautiful. You are deserving. Our skin tones should be embraced for the distinct beauty it brings. One by one, we can shatter the colonised mindset of light skin is the only skin. It all starts with YOU. Follow your dream and don’t let the world of fairness creams and racism stop you! #BelieveInYourself #DarkIsBeautiful #DarkButNotUgly