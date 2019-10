کشمیریوں کو کبھی تنہا نہیں چھوڑیں گے، آرمی چیف

COAS visited troops along LOC. Briefed on situation, Indian CFVs deliberately targeting civilians & response.

“Kashmiris in IOJ&K are bravely facing Indian atrocities under continued siege. We shall never leave them alone and play our rightful role at whatever cost”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/wJ2eukA5cc

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 16, 2019