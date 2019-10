اشنا شاہ کی پیزا ڈلیوری بوائے سے متعلق تضحیک آمیز ٹوئٹ پر معذرت

View this post on Instagram

Sticks & stones may.. nevermind. Haven’t had a controversy in a while but vow world! sometimes so much love and sometimes so much heavy-heavy nafrat. Why does it take split seconds to form such intense opinions 😶 I’m assuming nobody has never misworded something or said something politically incorrect in the moment. Social media can decide a person’s character to be flawed based on retweets & an isolated screenshot? I’m all up for constructive criticism but so much unwarranted fury? I know this stuff dies down & a new scapegoat replaces the old one but isn’t this a bit much? I made a statement as a joke (which was delivered as a joke and laughingly taken as a joke) A statement every mother/father/teacher/older sibling from the previous generation has made at some point. A statement one still hears, it isn’t a complete taboo. I REALIZED how backwards it was as per today’s woke culture and my own morals hence I shared it publicly and I’m suddenly the new Kanye? (I wish weisay). ITNA ghussa without even knowing everything? ITNI rage that nobody bothers hearing the backstory or hearing one out?Speaking of unwarranted rage, please watch the video until the end if possible. Thank you and bhai ab buss 🙏 there are bigger and more real issues. I DO NOT bully people and I sure as heck don’t tolerate BEING BULLIED. Enough. And since desperate times call for desperate measures I’m going to quote Jesus: let he who has not sinned (in this case made a tone deaf joke to someone who genuinely found it funny) cast the first stone (tweet). Officially moving on. #ushnashah #ushna