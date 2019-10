بھارت کی ایل او سی پر اشتعال انگیزی؛ فوجی جوان اور 5 شہری شہید

Indian unprovoked CFVs in Jura, shahkot & Nousehri Sectors deliberately targeting civilians. Effectively responded. 9 Indian soldiers killed several injured. 2 Indian bunkers destroyed.

During exchange of fire 1 soldier & 3 civilians shaheed, 2 soldiers & 5 civilians injured.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) October 20, 2019