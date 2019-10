عمران اشرف کی پاکستانی سوشل میڈیا اسٹارکے ساتھ فلموں میں انٹری

View this post on Instagram

Finallyyy! Was waiting to break this news to you all for a very long time now. We at Cereal Entertaiment are proud and excited to announce our first film, “Dum Mastam.” Starring the dashing and talented Imran Ashraf who’s been winning accolades for his performance in Ranjha Ranjha Kardi opposite none other than the talented Amar Khan. This project has also been penned by her. It’s a rom-com helmed by the maverick director Ehtashamuddin who directed Superstar recently. Last but not the least, we’re also introducing @mominsaqib Momin in one of the supporting cast in the film, who’s a Instagram sensation and is phenomenal with his comic timings. Will share more updates about the film soon. Need your blessings and support guys. 🙏🏻 . . . . #producer #adnansiddiqui #production #imranashraf #amarkhan #writer #actor #artist #mominsaqib #youtube #firstfilm #silverscreen #blessings #hardwork #gratitude #wishes #love #support #fans #audience #viewers #dummastam #cerealentertainment