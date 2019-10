7 ماہ میں 60 بھاری فوجیوں کو ہلاک اور 2 طیارے مار گرائے، آصف غفور

"Since 27Feb19 Pak Army has killed over 60 Indian soldiers on LOC besides injuring many & destroying their bunkers.Artillery gun positions also damaged forced to relocate. 2 IAF Jets shot down by PAF,2 helis met fratricide under fear. Indian Navy under deterrence"ISPR#CostForCDS pic.twitter.com/kf8lodURQP

— Asif Ghafoor Fan 🇵🇰 (@Paakistanii) October 26, 2019