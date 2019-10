بھارت کشمیر میں انسانی حقوق اور معمولات زندگی کو فی الفور بحال کرے، اقوام متحدہ

"We urge the Indian authorities to unlock the situation & fully restore the rights that are currently being denied. Although some of the measures have been relaxed, their impact on human rights continues to be widely felt." @UNHumanRights on #Kashmir: https://t.co/Sn7b2nX23N pic.twitter.com/YRsT6IByVE

— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) October 29, 2019