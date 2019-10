میرا کی فلم ’’باجی‘‘ ساؤتھ ایشین فلم فیسٹیول کی زینت بنے گی

View this post on Instagram

Baaji To Be Screened at the Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) After making it’s mark at the DC South Asian Film Festival in the United States and the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival in Canada, where it won the Grand Jury Prize as well as received honours for Best Supporting Actor, Baaji will now be screened as part of the Official Selection at the The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival on November 16. #BaajiTheFilm #SaqibMalik #VISAFF @saqibmalik33