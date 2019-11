رکشہ ڈرائیورکی گائیگی نے مہوش حیات پر سحر طاری کردیا

This auto rickshaw driver in Karachi is an amazing talent, spotted him singing Mehdi Hassan’s songs at a stop. Qasim Ali says he wanted to be a classical singer but poverty shattered his dreams and he’s forced to drive rickshaw to earn his bread and butter. pic.twitter.com/6U1vdZn13d

