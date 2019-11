اسرائیل کے مختلف ممالک میں 100 سے زائد سفارت خانے بند

Due to the Israeli Finance Min. @Israel_MOF's breaching of longstanding agreements with @IsraelMFA employees, we are forced to close Israeli missions around the world AS OF TODAY, OCTOBER 30.

No consular services will be provided, entry into the missions will not be allowed👇 pic.twitter.com/f9Y47G8xEK

— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 30, 2019