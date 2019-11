والدین کے نام لکھا خط پڑھ کر ماہرہ خان جذباتی ہوگئیں

View this post on Instagram

I received the sweetest letter from UNHCR for my parents. Needless to say it made me extremely emotional. My Ama was crying and my Aba was smiling his biggest smile. Sometimes I forget that I have been chosen to be put in the position that I am in, given the platform I have been given and the kind of love that I receive. I hope and pray that I can always always uphold the responsibility I have been given by my country, my fans and my loved ones inshAllah. Forever grateful, Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hafeez R Khan. ♥️🙏🏼