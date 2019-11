جشن عید میلادالنبی ﷺ پر فنکاروں کے پیغامات

Today is the day our beloved Prophet Mohammad (P.B.U.H) came into this world as a blessing for all mankind. This remains my humble expression of love for Him. May peace and blessings be upon him and all of us. #ProphetMuhammad #EidMiladUnNabi pic.twitter.com/yDCJh8mX8B

— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) November 10, 2019