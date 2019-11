احد رضا میر کو کرتارپور راہداری کے پاکستانی ڈرائیور کی تلاش

View this post on Instagram

This is what every Pakistani feels and stands for: Compassion, humanity and peace. Saddam Hassan really sums up the fact that Pakistan welcomes everyone. You are a real hero! Can anyone help me get Saddam's contact details? Want to meet and thank him for being such a good ambassador of our country. Thank you Ravinder Singh Robin for making this video and I hope you enjoyed your time here. Also anyone catch Madam Noor Jehan's voice in the background? Video credit:@ravindersinghrobin