عائزہ خان اپنے کرداروں کی بے پناہ پزیرائی پرمداحوں کی شکرگزار

It's not easy to play 2 different characters at the same time 🤪 Btw, Thankyou for loving me on Wednesday ( thorasahaq) and hating me on Saturday (meraypasstumho)❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/pvrFwNvP11

— Ayeza Khan (Aiza) (@Ayezakhan_ak) November 17, 2019