ہانگ کانگ میں پولیس کا يونيورسٹی پر دھاوا، طلبہ سے زبردست جھڑپیں

This video went viral on China's internet. HK looks like a battlefield tonight. Rioters attacked armored police vehicle with petrol bombs, causing it to catch fire.But police still exercise restraint. Police should be permitted to fire live rounds in this case to counter rioters. pic.twitter.com/dD9Qxl1AUf

— Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 17, 2019