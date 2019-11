بھارتی اداکارہ عمران خان کی شکرگزار

Released 6 pigeons in the name name of lord,interfaith harmony n love,feel blessed ,this is the only way I could express what feels like now,being able to take mom was a blessing in disguise,may the path to #peace start from #KartarpurCorridor #ekonkar #GuruNanakDevJi pic.twitter.com/7DemVeGNbW

— पूनम कौर ❤️ poonam kaur (@poonamkaurlal) November 14, 2019