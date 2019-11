حیرت انگیز صلاحیتوں کی حامل کم عمر ذہین بچی

Chennai: A 6-year-old girl, Sarah was declared by TamilNadu Cube Association, 'world's youngest genius' solving maximum (2×2) Rubik's cube blindfolded&reciting poems in the least time. She solved the puzzle in 2 min 07 sec in her attempt to create a Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/dWtDtZJEa0

— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2019