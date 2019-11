4 سالہ جنت کے ساتھ زیادتی کے بعد موت پرارمینا خان اداروں پربرس پڑیں

View this post on Instagram

Meet Jannat (means heaven) A four-year-old girl brutally raped by God knows how many men. She was then thrown down a well (80ft) a few miles away from her village near Mansehra. Jannat survived for 4 days shivering and starving, eventually, they found her and rushed her to the hospital. This little angel finally succumbed to her injuries as the facilities just weren’t there and the staff was unhelpful. My question is THIS! How many more Zainabs, Jannat's and Nimritas is it going to take before our collective conscience is roused from its slumber? This could’ve been your kid! I don’t know how many times my heart’s going to break. I ask again, where is our Shame? Our ghairat? Those in charge pls do something! Fund the hospitals, tighten the laws and put these disgusting criminals behind bars. For the rest of us, we should raise our voice and stop violence against children. We need justice for this little kid NOW. What was her fault? God knows, each time I look at this picture, it destroys my soul! May little Jannat rest in Jannat! 💔💔 #justiceforjannat #rip #stopviolenceagainstchildren #stoprape