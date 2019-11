اداکارفیصل قریشی شوٹنگ کے دوران زخمی

View this post on Instagram

Actor @faysalquraishi got seriously injured while shooting of upcoming project.This is the actual footage where and how #faysalqureshi got hurt. Portraying the height of professionalism, he came back to the shoot after the initial treatment.