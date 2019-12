شمالی وزیرستان میں ایف سی چیک پوسٹ پرفائرنگ سےلانس نائیک شہید، 2 دہشتگرد ہلاک

Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed.

Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured. pic.twitter.com/JW3SeAnI8d

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 1, 2019