سرمد کھوسٹ نے صبا قمر کی تعریفوں کے پل باندھ دیئے

There are actors who are super talented. There are actors who are beautiful. There are actors who are super professional. And then you put all of that in one actor and some more of all of these ingredients….AND….you have @sabaqamarzaman . She is a PHENOMENON! Aik he piece hai aisa. Koi aur shaakh nahii hai inki❤️ Buss aik baat ghalat hai inki she thinks I don’t like being photographed with her buss shart itni hai kay I should look one quarter of how good she looks in ALL her photos. My immodest confession: she makes me look quite nice in this photo A real sneak peak from the sets of #kamlithefilm. @khoosatfilmsofficial

A post shared by Sarmad Khoosat (@sarmadkhoosat) on Nov 30, 2019 at 1:19am PST