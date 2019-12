بھولے کا ’میرے پاس تم ہو‘ کا ٹائٹل گیت گانا اور عدنان صدیقی کا پیانو بجانا

View this post on Instagram

As we say; ”When in Rome, do as the Romans do”! What I want to say, the OST of block buster serial, MPTH is on everyone’s tongue all over the world…..then who am I not to hum/ sing the song of the moment. So, here I go! Creative expressions on a broken, dumped and untuned piano by our very own Adnan bhai @adnansid1 ( Mr. Shehwar) at Evernew studios:) . These days I’m in Lahore on the sets of my debut film, Dum mustam under the banner of #cerealentertainment Dont judge my sur ;) . . . #madeinpakistan #adnansiddiqui #humayunsaeed Vc. @iamsyedhassanali

