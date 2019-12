معروف بھارتی اداکار نواز الدین صدیقی کی 26 سالہ بہن انتقال کر گئیں

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP

— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018