ساﺅتھ ایشین گیمز میں انعام بٹ نے بھی سونے کا تمغہ جیت لیا

.@InamTheWrestler wins another gold medal for #Pakistan. The champion wrestler won the 92 kg contest at the South Asian Games wrestling competition. Pakistan’s total gold medals tally in now 29. Bilal and Umair got silver in wrestling competition.

