وکلا کا اسپتال پر دھاوا؛ ماہرہ خان ملک کے تعلیم یافتہ طبقے پر پھٹ پڑیں

Beyond dismayed to see these images & hear about what is happening back home. What hope is there for our nation if everyone resorts to mob violence to resolve their issues?! You’d think that these lawyers whose job is to uphold the law would know better#Lawyers #PICunderattack pic.twitter.com/COuuuow2AV

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) December 11, 2019