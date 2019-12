آرمی چیف سے زلمے خلیل زاد کی ملاقات، افغان مفاہمتی عمل پر گفتگو

Zalmay Khalilzad, US Special Rep for Afg Recon called on COAS at GHQ. Regional security situation with particular reference to ongoing Afg recon process was discussed.

US Amb in Pakistan Paul W Jones was also present.

