تیز رفتار بے قابو ٹریلر کے پولیس گاڑی پر گرنے کی ویڈیو وائرل

Sergeant Easton had a lucky escape when a HGV fell onto his patrol car yesterday on the #A1 near East Linton.

He said: "I took a deep breath, got out, checked that the driver of the lorry that had hit my vehicle was ok and got on the radio to colleagues for assistance." pic.twitter.com/Cq3DnlB4cI

— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) December 11, 2019