مودی حکومت مسلمانوں کے خلاف جنگ میں مصروف ہے، صدر عارف علوی

Out of 1000s of messages that have come out of India since y/day, I am tweeting this one particularly as this girl cries & narrates the brutal police action on girls inside the mosque at Jamia Milia Univ in Delhi. Modi Govt is at war with Muslims using fascist Hindutva barbarism. pic.twitter.com/3BmR2fROqj

— Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 16, 2019