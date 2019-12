ہالی ووڈ اداکار جان کیوسیک بھی جامعہ ملیہ طلبا کے حق میں بول پڑے

California stands against #CABBill2019. I was humbled by the chance to join #CABProtests in Santa Clara. There must have been 200 people there. Muslims. Kashmiris. Sikhs. Christians. Dalits. Hindus. Even me. We raised united voices against fascism.#CitizenshipBill #CABPolitics pic.twitter.com/9e2f2m6N23

— Pieter Friedrich (@FriedrichPieter) December 16, 2019