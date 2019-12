برٹش کونسل نے عمران اشرف کو علم کا اعزازی سفیر مقرر کردیا

View this post on Instagram

Honoured and overwhelmed to be the ILMbassador for #ILMpossible and @britishcouncilpakistan. I look forward to be a valuable support in achieving #ILMpossible’s goals for 2020 as we aim to provide education for the underprivileged children for a brighter future of our country #britishcouncilpakistan #ILMpossible #educateAchild #ILMsummit2019