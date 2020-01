فنکاروں کی جانب سے نئے سال کی مبارکباد

View this post on Instagram

That moment... 2020 is here, there’s a lot to share and a lot to say... This was the best year with so many beautiful moments, experiences, laughters and also tears... This year was a little more special for me, where there were a lot of new relations made, there were also some that I lost... Thank you to all my fans for their love throughout so many years... Life doesn’t stay the same it has to keep moving and it will continue to do so... Parey hut love gave me so much love and a family too and it will always be with me forever and ever, now let’s welcome 2020 with open arms and make duas too... May this year bring a lot of happiness and positive changes into all of our lives... Life is too short to complain and to cry let’s make it worthy, be humbled make every moment unforgettable... Let’s not try to break hearts and not spread hate... May ALLAH keep showering His blessings upon all of us... Ameen Happy new year to you all...🤗🥳💃🏻