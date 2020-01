روایت سے ہٹ کر فلم بناتا ہوں تاکہ عوام کو کوئی پیغام مل سکے، سرمد کھوسٹ

View this post on Instagram

Ladies and gents! Before the year ends and we move ahead towards the theatrical release of #zindagitamasha I am sharing the only official photo from the shoot of #kamli so far. The two powerhouses of talent @thesaniasaeed and @sabaqamarzaman standing tall and mighty❤️ As soon as we are done with the release of Zindagi Tamasha, post production work will start on Kamli🤞🏽 more to follow February 2020 onwards InshaAllah! This haunting image has been captured by the up and coming and super talented cinematographer of Kamli @awaisgohar 👌🏾