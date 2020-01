مہوش حیات ایرانی جنرل قاسم سلیمانی کی ہلاکت پر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ پر برس پڑیں

Can’t believe that just 72 hours into 2020 & the world is already teetering on the edge of war. I guess this is wht happens when the "leader of the free world"takes unilateral decisions without regard for international laws. This isn’t just abt Iran &USA.God protect us #Soleimani

— Mehwish Hayat TI (@MehwishHayat) January 3, 2020