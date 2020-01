جوہری معاہدے کی مزید پاسداری نہیں کی جائے گی، ایران

#Iran announced country's 5th step to reduce its commitments to 2015 nuclear deal, otherwise known as #JCPOA.

Islamic Republic will no longer restricts its operations (including enrichment capacity, percentage of enrichment, amount of enriched material, research & development) pic.twitter.com/fBGbQLgQGm

— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) January 5, 2020