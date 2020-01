عدنان صدیقی کی آواز میں ’سونی دھرتی اللہ رکھے‘ ملی نغمہ سوشل میڈیا پر وائرل

View this post on Instagram

Was in freezing Lahore for a day, for "MazaakRaat"show. What fun always to hang out on this satire show, hosted by the talented and witty screen play writer Vasey Chaudhary and directed by Ayub Khawar for Duniya TV. I didn't carry my flute to the show so when I was asked to play that, I chose the harmonium on the set instead. Here's a small glimpse for you all :) Loved belting one of my fav song- Sohni Dharti. Each time you hear this song, it makes you more proud of your soil, your nation. Allah humare mulk ko hamesha aabaad rakhey, aameen!.