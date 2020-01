امریکانےایرانی وزیرخارجہ کو اقوام متحدہ میں خطاب سےروک دیا

While U.S. displays utter contempt for UN Charter & its catastrophic adventurism encourages extremism and terror, tomorrow we'll host Tehran Dialogue Forum & discuss ways of achieving regional security, incl Hormuz Peace Endeavor #HOPE.

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 6, 2020