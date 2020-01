اداکار فیروز خان بچپن میں کیسے تھے، حمائمہ ملک بتادیا

View this post on Instagram

I miss, being a child and I miss the child in me .... time passes so fast... acha waqt bhi bura waqt bhi .... We grow up so fast... Or jaldi agay bhi barh jatay hain . Bus humain dosron ki batain yad reh jati hon or humaray baron ko humara bachpan.....when i see sultaan khan it reminds me of Feroze bachpan feroze which I remember clearly. Sultan khan is excatly same like his father .... Feroze in mama’s hand and I am with my phupho. A brave police officer died while fighting for our country in balochistan Quetta “Moon” was her name 💔 (@ferozekhan)