یادگار ڈرامہ ’تنہائیاں‘ کے اداکار سعد سلمان انتقال کرگئے

With great regret Im announcing the sad demise of Amir Hatmi. You may remember him as Saad Salman cast opp Shehnaz Sheikh in Tanhaiyan.

Amir, a talented model, had a brief acting career. A lovely guy with more than his fair share of life's troubles.

You will be missed Amir, RIP pic.twitter.com/4UKgIh2KWJ

— Fifi Haroon (@fifiharoon) January 10, 2020