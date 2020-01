خطے میں امن کےلیے سفارتی کوششیں جاری رکھیں گے،شاہ محمود قریشی

Constructive & positive meeting with H.E President @hassanrouhani. Reiterated effort to deescalate tensions to the President which he supports. We are committed to exercising every diplomatic effort to achieve regional security & are clear Pakistan soil will not be used for war. pic.twitter.com/UOSfAgiWhY

— Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) January 13, 2020