آزادکشمیر میں برفانی تودے کی زد میں آکر 21 افراد جاں بحق

Due to heavy snowing several disastrous incidents happend in #NeelumValley. Round about 18 casualties have been confirmed. Due to communication cut off from #Gracevalley the total number of casualties is not yet confirmed. May Allah bless the valley with his mercy. pic.twitter.com/woNy07K35x

— Ahtazaz Rasheed Mughal (@AhtazazEdgy) January 13, 2020